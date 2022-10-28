Gary Rowett confirms out of favour Millwall man could make January loan move – L1 switch fell through this summer

Millwall striker Isaac Olaofe could have the chance to leave on loan in the January window, manager Gary Rowett has stated.

Millwall academy graduate Olaofe spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan away from The Den with League Two Sutton United.

It was his second stint at Gander Green Lane and he made a decent impression, managing nine goals in 34 outings to take his tally for the club to 24 goals in 76 outings.

However, since returning to The Den for this season, game time has been limited. The 22-year-old’s only start came in the EFL Cup and he’s only played 11 minutes of Championship football, with his last league outing coming in August.

Now, with the winter window on the horizon, Rowett has admitted Olaofe could find himself out on loan again.

Speaking with London News Online, the Lions boss has said it’s been a difficult situation after a League One move fell through in the summer. However, after putting in the hard work with the U23s, Olaofe will likely head out on loan in the winter.

He said:

“It’s been a difficult one.

“We had a deal for him to go to a League One club fall through at the last minute, so that was always the plan for him. He came back into the group but has been in and out of the squad again.

“I had a good chat with Tanto and let him know where he is. He’s another one who has to get his head down and see if there is an opportunity for him. He’s worked hard and played well in the U23 games. The likelihood is that he will get the opportunity to go back out on loan in January.

“But if we get two or three injuries, then who knows, he might well be playing in the team.

“He has got to be ready. If we get through to January and the situation hasn’t changed, we will look to get him out on loan again. We had a lot of interest in him in the last window, so I don’t anticipate that getting him a really good loan would be a problem.”

Best for Olaofe?

Lewisham-born Olaofe has shown his promise in previous loan spells with Sutton United and at 22, it’s vital for his development that he’s playing regular football.

Ideally, that can be at a senior level rather in the academy, where he has already picked up plenty of game time.

A winter loan move to League One, as was seemingly the goal in the summer, will hopefully fall into place this winter. Regular game time with Millwall seems unlikely for now unless there’s an injury crisis up top, so it seems beneficial for all that a loan deal is struck this January.