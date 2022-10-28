‘Flying at the minute’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Bristol City v Swansea City

Bristol City host Swansea City at Ashton Gate in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Bristol City have been flip-flopping between win and defeat over recent weeks and cannot get the consistency they need to propel themselves up the league standings. At present they sit in 13th place and a win could take them up to 9th if other results go their way this weekend.

Swansea City are in far better form than their opponents this weekend however, with seven wins in their last nine games seeing them up to 4th place in the table. With this fixture kicking off early, a win for the away side could see them within touching distance of the top two.

Writing in his weekly column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has issued his prediction on how he feels the game will go.

“Bristol City just cannot get any consistency going. They follow up a great win at West Brom with a disappointing defeat at Reading. It is why they find themselves where they are,” he said.

“Swansea, meanwhile, are flying at the minute. They will be riding high after their derby-day win over Cardiff. I will back them to claim another victory here.”

Prutton has predicted a tight affair with only one goal deciding the game. He has opted for a 1-0 Swansea City win.

Thoughts…

Swansea City’s current form is staggering considering where they were just over a month ago. Things are really clicking into gear at the moment and they won’t fear anyone, especially this inconsistent Bristol City side.

Russell Martin has got them playing really well and hitting the heights and if they can keep it going between now and the end of the season they could be in with a shot of achieving a place in the top six and a place in the play offs at least.

It will be a tight game and Bristol City do have enough quality in their ranks to hurt anyone on their day, it just depends on which Robins side turns up at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon, and so they shouldn’t be written off too easily here.

Bristol City v Swansea City kicks off at 12 midday and is live on the Sky Sports Football Red Button.