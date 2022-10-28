EFL Quiz – Can you name these 25 Championship players? (28.10.22)

The Championship has played host to some fantastic players over the years, some of which have gone on to bigger and better things in the Premier League and even abroad.

Top players such as Ismaila Sarr, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sander Berge and more stand out as some of the division’s top players.

Current Premier League stars like James Maddison, Ollie Watkins and Ryan Sessegnon all cut their teeth in the Championship too, while Jude Bellingham and Arnaut Danjuma are two to have flourished abroad since starring in the second-tier.

But how well do you think you know the current stars of the Championship?

Test your knowledge in the latest EFL quiz on The72 – Can you name these 25 Championship players? Try your luck at the bottom of the page!