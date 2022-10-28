‘Desperate to stop the rot’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts West Brom v Sheffield United

West Brom host Sheffield United at the Hawthorns in the Championship tomorrow afternoon.

West Brom welcome in the Carlos Corberan era on Saturday, with the Spaniard set to be in the Baggies dugout for the first time since arriving earlier this week. They are really struggling at present and he will be hoping for an immediate reaction when they take on Sheffield United.

The Blades are in poor form as well as things stand and are winless in six games. They have slipped from 1st to 6th in recent weeks and are in desperate need of wins in order to get back within touching distance of the division’s top two.

Writing in his weekly column, Sky Sports pundit and presenter David Prutton issued his prediction on how he thinks the game will pan out.

“Carlos Corberan has some job on at West Brom because they are bang in trouble. He should be able to get a tune out of this squad, mind. There is plenty of talent there to work with,” he said.

“Sheffield United are in no kind of form at all. But they are getting their best players back from injury and Paul Heckingbottom will be desperate to stop the rot. But I think this will be a score draw.”

Prutton has opted for a 1-1 draw. The result would see West Brom stay where they are in 23rd position, although a Coventry City victory could see them leapfrog the Baggies, with Corberan’s side then sitting bottom of the league. Sheffield United could go as high as 4th if other results go their way.

Thoughts…

Both teams are in poor form and are in needing wins, and quickly. West Brom could be in real trouble if they don’t get their act together and they are probably playing Sheffield United at the best time possible this weekend.

The Blades’ downturn in results means they will want to get back to winning ways at the Hawthorns but it won’t be easy with a new manager bounce a real possibility for the home side, especially in front of an expected big crowd.

A draw doesn’t particularly suit either side in terms of improving their league positions, but it would certainly be better than a defeat, and is something to build on for both sides going into their midweek games next week.

West Brom v Sheffield United kicks off on Saturday at 12.30pm and is live on Sky Sports Football.