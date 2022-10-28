‘Could really be a threat’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Birmingham City v QPR

Birmingham City host QPR at St. Andrews in the Championship this evening.

Birmingham City come into the game in 15th place in the table. Having lost just two of their last nine they are in decent form, but will want to bounce back after the 2-1 defeat at Blackburn Rovers last time out.

They face a QPR side who have won six of their last eight games and sit second in the standings behind league leaders Burnley. However, they will go top of the table with an away win here.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on the Sky Sports website, pundit and presenter David Prutton has had his say on how he feels the game will pan out tonight.

“Birmingham may have lost at Blackburn last weekend, but it looks like Scott Hogan has refound his form in front of goal, which can only bode well going into a busy period,” he said.

“QPR have won five in six and look like they could really be a threat in the mix. A win would take them top of the Championship, and it’s a win I think they will get.”

Prutton has predicted QPR will come away with all three points at St Andrews and has opted for a 2-1 scoreline.

Thoughts…

QPR are flying at the moment and it is easy to see why Prutton predicts they will continue their run, win at Birmingham City and take top spot at this point in the season.

However, the Blues should not be counted out easily, and there is likely to be chances at both ends. Just two defeats in nine shows that they are no pushovers and so QPR will need to be at their best to get a victory here.

A one goal margin is likely to decide the outcome of the tie and both sides are expected to score. A 2-1 result for the away side looks to be a solid prediction from Prutton.

Birmingham City v QPR kicks off at 8pm on Friday evening and is live on Sky Sports Football.