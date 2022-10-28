Carrick ‘really pleased’ with Middlesbrough man currently on loan at League One club

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has told The Northern Echo that he is ‘really pleased’ with striker Josh Coburn, who is enjoying a successful loan spell at Bristol Rovers.

Middlesbrough allowed Coburn to depart on loan in the summer, joining Bristol Rovers for the season. He had to bide his time however, after he picked up an injury before arriving at the Memorial Stadium and so waited a month to make his debut.

Yet since then he has bagged three goals in five appearances, including the calmly taken equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Speaking to The Northern Echo ahead of his first game in charge as Middlesbrough head coach this weekend, Carrick was asked about Coburn and his impressive form.

“That’s the ideal scenario for him, going out on loan and getting great experience,” he said.