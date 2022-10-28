Carrick ‘really pleased’ with Middlesbrough man currently on loan at League One club

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has told The Northern Echo that he is ‘really pleased’ with striker Josh Coburn, who is enjoying a successful loan spell at Bristol Rovers.
Middlesbrough allowed Coburn to depart on loan in the summer, joining Bristol Rovers for the season. He had to bide his time however, after he picked up an injury before arriving at the Memorial Stadium and so waited a month to make his debut.
Yet since then he has bagged three goals in five appearances, including the calmly taken equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.
Speaking to The Northern Echo ahead of his first game in charge as Middlesbrough head coach this weekend, Carrick was asked about Coburn and his impressive form.
“That’s the ideal scenario for him, going out on loan and getting great experience,” he said.
“It was a terrific finish from Josh last night, I was watching it, and you could see how much it meant to him. The joy on his face and that feeling of scoring goals, I was chuffed to bits for him.
“He did really well, and that’s what the aim of going out on loan and getting that experience is all about – going out, playing games when it really matters in the result and there’s something on the line, and being able to cope with that. I was really pleased to see him doing well.”
Coburn will look to continue his form when Bristol Rovers travel to Derby County tomorrow afternoon. A win for Joey Barton’s side could take them as high as 7th if other results go their way.
One for the future at Middlesbrough…
When given his opportunity at Boro, Coburn has impressed. But after not being guaranteed playing time at Boro given the likes of Chuba Akpom, Rodrigo Muniz, Duncan Watmore, Marcus Forss, and Matthew Hoppe, it was the right decision to send him out on loan.
He is getting his rewards already in his loan spell at Bristol Rovers. He is getting playing time, impressing, and scoring goals, which will all stand him in good stead on his return to the Riverside next summer.
Carrick will be keeping a close eye on Bristol Rovers’ results and Coburn’s form in particular, in the hopes of integrating him into the first-team fold at Middlesbrough next season.