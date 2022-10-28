Bristol City emerge victorious in race to sign non-league starlet ahead of Wolves and more

Bristol City have completed the signing of Weston-super-Mare starlet Brandon Bak, the non-league side have confirmed on their official club website.

Bristol City’s track record of bringing youth talents through the ranks and into the first-team has grown strong in recent years.

Nigel Pearson currently has a host of academy graduates in his senior side, with attackers Antoine Semenyo and Tommy Conway alongside England youth midfielder Alex Scott in becoming key players at Ashton Gate.

Now, it seems the Robins have completed the signing of another star for the future.

Southern Premier South outfit Weston-super-Mare have announced on their official club website that youngster Brandon Bak has been snapped up by Bristol City. The 16-year-old has penned scholarship terms with the Championship club, making the big step up from non-league football.

In addition, Bristol World‘s report of the move states Premier League side Wolves were also among the sides chasing Bak. ‘Several other’ unnamed clubs are also said to have been keen, but it’s the Robins who have secured his signature.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Birmingham City Hartlepool United Peterborough United

Another one to watch?

Bak already has some experience of senior football under his belt, featuring for the Seagulls’ on three occasions.

The forward will be hoping he can make the grade at Ashton Gate after an eye-catching step up to the Championship.

It’s certainly a good club to join for any young prospect. The Robins’ academy has shown they’re well-versed in developing young talents, be it by nurturing them in the youth academy or sending them out on loan to give them senior action before getting them on the path to the first-team at Ashton Gate.