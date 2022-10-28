Birmingham City team news and predicted XI to face QPR with defender potentially returning

Birmingham City will be looking to bounce back from defeat against Blackburn Rovers last time out when Michael Beale’s QPR visit tonight in the Championship.

Defeat in Lancashire was only a second in the last nine for John Eustace’s men, who will be keen on extending the three point gap between themselves and the bottom three before the Championship season pauses for the World Cup next month.

With almost a week to prepare for tonight’s game, Eustace should have his side fired up and raring to go in front of an increasingly boisterous and supportive home crowd at St Andrew’s.

For a third game running, Blues come up against a side that have occupied top spot in the second tier standings, with QPR having won five of their last six games, firing them into the automatic promotion spots alongside Burnley.

Birmingham City team news

There were no fresh injury concerns for Eustace to update the media on ahead of the visit of QPR and he could also welcome back a key defender to the matchday squad.

George Friend played a full 90 minutes for the Under-21s on Monday afternoon and could play a part off the bench on Friday, but Blues’ head coach is keen to not rush back a 34-year-old who has only managed two minutes of Championship football this campaign.

Fellow defender Nico Gordon is a little further behind in his recovery from an unspecified health issue and will get game time for the Under-21s next week before being potentially integrated into first-team squads in the not so distant future.

Marc Roberts is expected to be back training in a week’s time but is unlikely to feature until the Championship returns from its World Cup break in December.

Gary Gardner (calf) and Przemyslaw Placheta (shin) remain unavailable with the latter not progressing in his recovery as fast as the Birmingham medical staff were hoping.

Predicted XI (3-5-2)

Ruddy (GK)

Sanderson

Dean

Trusty

Colin

Bielik

Hannibal

Bacuna

Longelo

Deeney

Hogan

Eustace could make two changes to the XI that lost at Blackburn, with Tahith Chong and George Hall making way for Troy Deeney and Hannibal Mejbri.

Former Watford captain Deeney was dropped to the bench at Ewood Park to prevent the forward starting three games in the space of seven days – a strategy that has become standard whenever Blues face three fixtures in short succession.

Deeney has always regained his place in the side after a rest and Hannibal looks set to join him back in the XI after also sitting out from the start against Blackburn.

As good as Birmingham’s attacking display was last time out, they missed Hannibal’s tackling and running, so much so that it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Tunisian become undroppable like his midfield partner Krystian Bielik as the season progresses.

The game kicks off at 8pm tonight and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.