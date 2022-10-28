Appleton provides ‘pleasing’ injury update on Blackpool duo

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has provided an update on James Husband and Jordan Thorniley in an interview with Lancs Live, after both players were taken off in the win over Preston North End last week.

Blackpool beat their local rivals 4-2 at Bloomfield Road and will be looking to continue that momentum into their game with Coventry City this weekend.

There were concerns over the fitness of two key players, with Husband and Thorniley both substituted in the closing stages of the game. Speaking to Lancs Live in the build up to the clash with the Sky Blues, manager Appleton gave an update on the fitness of the defensive duo.

“In terms of Hubby and Jordan, they both came through this week fine. It was more cramp and tiredness and stiffness in the calf and the hamstring so that’s pleasing,” he said.

“To be fair I wasn’t too concerned after the game having spoken to the players in the dressing room straight after the game, it was just more precaution more than anything.

“If you tend to keep them on that extra five, 10 minutes whatever it may be, you put them at risk of turning what presents as stiffness turning into some kind of strain or pull, which we don’t want.”

Blackpool will be able to call upon the pair this weekend, and should come straight back into the starting eleven if passed fit enough.

A huge boost for Blackpool…

Given the nature of the victory last weekend they will want to build on the result and achieve back-to-back wins for the first time this season. To help them achieve this feat, Appleton will need his best players at his disposal and so Husband and Thorniley being available is a huge boost for the Seasiders.

They do have players to come in and deputise in their absence if needed however. Husband has missed the majority of the campaign already and got by without him, whilst Thorniley was rotated earlier in the season, with Rhys Williams and Marvin Ekpiteta playing in his place.

The injuries have been piling up for Appleton’s side of late, and so any players with potential injuries, knocks or strains who are then passed fit will come as a huge welcome boost over the next few weeks before the international break.