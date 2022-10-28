‘A cause for concern’ – Wigan Athletic v Watford prediction: The72

Wigan Athletic host Watford this weekend at the DW Stadium.

The Latics come into this one on the back of three consecutive losses and Leam Richardson’s squad now sit just two points clear of the relegation zone. Wigan Athletic have had some positive results this season, but it appears it could be a fight to the end for Richardson and his players.

The Hornets haven’t had the start they would’ve wanted. Slaven Bilic has struggled to hit the ground running and his side now sit 10th in the table. Their recent 4-0 win over Luton Town was a step in the right direction, but consistency is needed if they want to make a top-six spot their own this campaign.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Wigan Athletic will now be looking over their shoulder with the likes of Middlesbrough and Coventry City finding form. They haven’t won since their home clash against Blackburn Rovers, and whilst it was a good win, they don’t look like much of a threat at the minute.

“Watford will see this one as a chance to begin building momentum. The hosts have a poor home record and Watford are on the back of a huge win last Sunday.

“I can see this one being close, but in the end I can see just one team coming out on top.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-2 Watford

James Ray

“Watford need to start putting a winning run together if they want to have a serious say on matters at the top-end of the table this season. They’ve got the players in their ranks and in Bilic they have an experienced operator in charge, so they need to be winning games like this.

“Wigan Athletic are in a bit of a sorry state at the moment and their home form is a cause for concern. They’ll take comfort in knowing that Watford have been poor on the road, but they need to be at their best to get something from this.

“The Hornets have been so underwhelming too often this season and this seems like the sort of game they could struggle in.

“It would raise some eyebrows, but I’m going for a draw.”

Score prediction: Wigan Athletic 1-1 Watford