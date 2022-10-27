What’s former Middlesbrough man Scott McDonald up to these days?

Scott McDonald was a Riverside favourite during his spell at Middlesbrough.

The ex-Middlesbrough striker called time on a twenty-year playing career in June 2021, after appearing for a host of clubs both north and south of the border.

McDonald spent his first few years in the game navigating the lower tiers of the Football League, before Motherwell took a gamble on the Aussie attacker in 2004. The dynamic frontman found a new lease of life in the Scottish Premier League, and earned a dream move to boyhood club Celtic three years later.

Gordon Strachan, the man who secured McDonald’s signature for the Glasgow giants, then lured the Australian international to England’s north-east, arriving at Middlesbrough on winter transfer deadline day 2010. McDonald’s sharp movement, industrious attitude and goal-scoring touch proved to be a big hit in Teesside, as he claimed top spot in Boro’s scoring charts in his first full season with the club.

This feat would then be repeated in the 2012/13 campaign, with the Aussie’s 13 goals helping the Riverside outfit stay clear of relegation danger. Despite his sterling performances and ever-increasing popularity amongst fans, tensions behind the scenes led to McDonald’s departure at the end of the season, opting to sign for Championship rivals Millwall.

McDonald never quite settled in South London and later reported back to Scotland, where stints with former club Motherwell, Dundee United, and Partick Thistle soon followed. Despite entering the twilight of his career, McDonald managed to hit 53 goals in 149 appearances on his return to Scotland. He then wind down his playing days in native Australia, eventually retiring at Western Sydney in the summer of last year.

So what’s McDonald up to these days?

McDonald began pursuing other avenues before announcing his retirement from the game, appearing as a pundit on BT Sport’s Scottish football coverage and commencing work on his coaching badges.

However, shortly after hanging up his boots, McDonald was unveiled as Head Coach of Australian side Gold Coast Knights. In his inaugural season, the former Socceroos star steered the Knights to an impressive 2nd place finish but went onto claim the League Championship via the competition’s play-off format.

He’s enjoyed an extremely promising start to life in football management and maybe one day, we could see the now 39-year-old back on British shores.