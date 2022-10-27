Updated: The ins and outs we could see happen at Millwall in the January transfer window

Millwall have recovered from a shaky start to the season to lift themselves into the play-offs.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett drew criticism from supporters amid the Lions’ poor form but a run of four consecutive wins has seen them shoot up the tightly-packed Championship table and into 6th place.

Rowett and co won’t be keen to stop there though and the January transfer window could be a good chance for them to kick on.

With that in mind, here are the ins and outs we could see happen at Millwall in the January transfer window…

Charlie Cresswell out?

20-year-old Leeds United loanee Cresswell has managed three goals and one assist in 11 games since joining the Lions, also helping keep two clean sheets. However, his game time of late has been limited.

Links to Norwich City have since emerged (The Sun on Sunday, 09.10.22, page 61), while The Athletic’s Phil Hay (via Leeds Live) has said it’s highly likely Cresswell will be recalled in January if his game time doesn’t pick up.

Lyle Taylor in?

It has been claimed Millwall are among the Championship sides that could offer experienced striker Taylor a route out of Nottingham Forest in January amid his lack of action at the Premier League club.

The Lions already have a good amount of strikers on the books though, so a move for Taylor, or any other striker for that matter, might not be necessary.

Benik Afobe, Andreas Voglsammer, Tom Bradshaw and versatile forwards Tyler Burey and Mason Bennett are all options.

Nana Boateng out?

Towards the end of the summer window, Rowett admitted that an ankle ligament injury may have scuppered academy winger Boateng’s chances of heading out on loan at the time.

As such, the 20-year-old has indeed remained at The Den.

To aid his development, a winter loan exit could be best for Boateng now that he’s back in the action.

A new left-back in?

This one is up for debate given that the Lions currently have Murray Wallace and Scott Malone as options at left-back. Callum Styles can play in the role too, though he is best deployed either further forward in midfield or as a wing-back.

However, with Rowett opting for four at the back recently, another out-and-out left-back could make for an intriguing addition.

Malone’s performances have been a bit hot and cold this season, while another left-back would also free Wallace to play as a centre-back.