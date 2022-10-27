Updated: The ins and outs we could see happen at Birmingham City in the January transfer window

Birmingham City have managed to exceed expectations under John Eustace’s management so far this season.

Birmingham City, at the time of writing, find themselves in a respectable 15th place thus far.

Many thought the Blues would struggle more than they have done, but in his first senior management job, Eustace has guided his side to a steady start to the season. The winter could present new challenges for the club though as the transfer window opens again.

Here, we look at the ins and outs we could see at Birmingham City in January…

Lyle Taylor in?

Reports emerged this week claiming that Birmingham City are among the sides interested in offering Nottingham Forest striker Taylor a winter route out of the City Ground.

The 32-year-old, who managed five goals in 14 games on loan with the Blues last season, has seen no action in the Premier League, so a move could be beneficial for him.

However, he was well suited to Lee Bowyer and with experienced strikers already on the books, it begs the question if a return would really pay off for either the player or the club.

Krystian Bielik out?

Polish loan ace Bielik could end up being recalled by parent club Derby County in the January window. The Rams hold the option to bring the new Blues favourite back to Pride Park to aid their push to return to the Premier League.

While opening up on the situation, he said it’s his desire to play in the Championship. However, the decision looks as though it will be out of his hands.

Losing Bielik would be a big blow for Birmingham City given the calibre of his performances since signing in the summer.

Jobe Bellingham out?

Birmingham City’s academy starlets are no strangers to interest from top clubs. That’s certainly the case for Jobe Bellingham.

Rumours have been persistent since his senior breakthrough and it was claimed earlier this month that Borussia Dortmund were considering another St. Andrew’s raid for Bellingham after the success of his brother Jude at Signal Iduna Park.

Whether that interest is firmed up though, it remains to be seen.

A centre-back in?

Admittedly, this is a debatable one, but it could be a welcome addition in the long run.

Auston Trusty and Dion Sanderson are only on loan while Harlee Dean is out of contract next summer. 32-year-old Marc Roberts has been struggling with injuries and Nico Gordon is still a raw talent, so the Blues could see their centre-back options deplete heavily over the next year.

To get ahead, the addition of a younger centre-back in January could cover the club in the long-term.