Transfer Tracker: Are there any updates on Sunderland, Swansea’s interest in Aston Villa’s Morgan Sanson?

Sunderland and Swansea City were among the sides linked with a move for Aston Villa’s out of favour midfielder Morgan Sanson earlier this month.

Sunderland, Swansea City, RC Strasbourg and LOSC Lille were all said to be interested in recruiting Sanson in January.

A report from Jeunes Footeux stated the quartet are holding an interest in the midfielder, who has been far down the pecking order at Aston Villa since arriving from Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

But are there any updates regarding Sanson’s situation amid links with Championship and Ligue 1 clubs?

Well, there’s not been anything regarding Sunderland or Swansea City since the links first emerged last week. However, online speculation has cited Jeunes Footeux in stating Strasbourg are now working on a deal to recruit Sanson on loan in January, also offering to pay a chunk of his wages to bring him in.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Birmingham City Hartlepool United Peterborough United

Of course, another factor that may influence Sanson’s situation at Villa Park is the recent change in manager.

Since the links with Swansea City and Sunderland first emerged, Aston Villa have sacked manager Steven Gerrard and replaced him with Unai Emery, a manager whose favoured 4-4-2 system could see Sanson slot into the side quite well.

Fringe players are often given a chance to impress upon a change of manager, so it remains to be seen if French midfielder Sanson benefits from the switch or if he still ends up moving on in the January transfer window.

It was certainly a surprise when the Black Cats and the Swans were mentioned as sides interested in Sanson. His time in England has far from gone as hoped and it would be a left-field addition for either side.

But amid the new online speculation and Villa’s change of manager, it remains to be seen just how his situation pans out.