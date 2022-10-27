Tom Cleverley’s Watford situation: What’s been said and when might he return to action?

Watford skipper Tom Cleverley has been out of action for the past several weeks now, owing to a calf injury.

Cleverley, 33, managed three appearances in the Championship this season before picking up his injury.

The ex-Manchester United man last played for the club back in August when he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win against Burnley.

He’s yet to return to action ahead of the World Cup break next month.

So what’s the latest on Cleverley’s situation?

Cleverley’s injury seemed like a fairly significant one at first, but no timeline was put on his potential return date at first.

Soon after Slaven Bilic took charge though, he gave an update on his injured players which included names like Cleverley, Jeremy Ngakia, William Troost-Ekong and more.

Ahead of the clash v Swansea City earlier this month, Bilic said:

“It’s too early for some players who are injured to come back for Swansea, it’s more like Blackpool or even Norwich.”

And ahead of the game v Norwich City which took place nearly two weeks ago, the club said that Cleverley would remain sidelined for the game, without putting a timeline on his potential return.

Since then, nothing has been said of Cleverley, and it seems likely that he won’t feature again until after the World Cup break.

Watford have five games left before the break and all of those games fall within the next two weeks or so – Bilic could well hand Cleverley an appearances before the break if he’s fit enough, but it seems more likely that the World Cup break will be used to get names like Cleverley up to full fitness ahead of the second half of the season.

Watford return to action before Wigan Athletic this weekend.