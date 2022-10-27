‘Three points don’t come easier’ – Hartlepool United v Grimsby Town prediction: The72

Hartlepool United host Grimsby Town in League Two this weekend.

Hartlepool United’s dismal season continued with a 2-0 loss to Salford City on Tuesday night.

The Pools are now on a run of four consecutive defeats after only one win in 16 games so far this season. They’ve avoided being completely cut adrift at the foot of the table thanks to poor form from the likes of Colchester United, Rochdale and Harrogate Town, but it’s vital that the points start coming soon.

As for Grimsby Town, their return to the EFL has been a decent one, with the Mariners currently occupy 11th.

A four-game unbeaten streak was ended in defeat to Barrow in midweek. However, their form has been strong on the road for the most part and they should feel confident of a return to winning ways as they make the trip to Victoria Park this weekend.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“For League Two teams, three points don’t come easier than a clash with Hartlepool United this season.

“Recruitment over the summer was simply not good enough and they’re a club in disarray. Keith Curle has been unable to stop the rot in the north east and despite their ambition, they’re rooted to the bottom of the table and can’t really have any complaints about it.

“For the sake of supporters, I’m hoping results can start to turn soon. I don’t see a change in form here though.

“Grimsby Town have been strong on the road this season and after falling to defeat away at Barrow last time out, they’ll be fired up and determined to win here. I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 0-2 Grimsby Town

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Birmingham City Hartlepool United Peterborough United

Luke Phelps

“Hartlepool are the league’s whipping boys at the minute. Grimsby Town will see this as a great oppurtunity to claim all three points and I think they’ll definitely do that, but that question is how easy will it be for them.

“Grimsby have only lost one of their last five in the league and I think they’ll be in and around the play-off picture this season.

“Pool might turn a corner at some pint this season but I can’t see that being this weekend – I’m going for a comfortable away win.”

Score prediction: Hartlepool United 0-2 Grimsby Town