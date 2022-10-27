‘They’re a different beast’ – Charlton Athletic v Ipswich Town prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic host Ipswich Town in League One this weekend.

Charlton Athletic head into this weekend’s clash with Ipswich Town after their winning run was halted by MK Dons in the week.

The Addicks’ run of three consecutive wins lifted them out of the bottom half of the table and up towards the play-off spots. However, the midweek defeat at the hands of a struggling MK means they occupy 8th place coming into their clash with the Tractor Boys.

Speaking of Ipswich Town, they’re on a run on back-to-back wins after losing to Lincoln City earlier this month.

Kieran McKenna’s side are mounting a serious push for automatic promotion this season and have proven themselves as one of the division’s standout teams. They’ve been potent up top, netting 31 goals in 16 games, while also providing their defensive solidity with only 14 goals conceded.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s clash, a handful of our writers have made their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Charlton Athletic have pulled off a scalp or two at The Valley this season. As part of their recent run, they defeated Portsmouth at home, proving they have it in them to compete with some of the league’s top sides.

“However, Ipswich Town have shown that they’re a different beast at their best this season. McKenna has built a side capable of finally making a serious push for promotion, and that could show here.

“The Tractor Boys will know they’ve got to be at the top of their game week in, week out if they’re to keep up with Plymouth Argyle and stay ahead of the chasing pack, and I think they’ll claim all three points here.

“I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 0-2 Ipswich Town

Luke Phelps

“It’s hard to predict against either of these two sides at the minute. Charlton still look in good nick despite an unexpected defeat v MK Dons last time out, whilst Ipswich Town have got back to winning ways after a little blip.

“Ipswich though boast the best away record in the league and so I think the momentum will be with them on Saturday, but it’ll still be a close and cagey affair.

“I’m thinking Ipswich Town win, but with Charlton looking good right now and Ipswich proving that they can be beaten, I’ll have to say draw.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1-1 Ipswich Town