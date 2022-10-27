‘They should win this one’ – Luton Town v Sunderland prediction: The72

Luton Town host Sunderland this weekend in another Championship outing.

The hosts will be hoping to recreate their magical campaign of last year and at the moment it doesn’t look impossible. The Hatters sit 9th in the league and just two points off the top-six.

Sunderland come into this one on a poor run of form having won just three of their past ten. The Black Cats need to turn their fortunes around quickly before they drop closer to the relegation zone.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Luton Town are a feelgood factor in the Championship. They’re a club run the right way and Nathan Jones has them playing some impressive stuff. Their recent 4-0 defeat to Watford will dent their confidence, but in front of home support, they’ll back themselves here.

“Tony Mowbray has Sunderland showing signs of class in the second-tier. Their defeat against Burnley was the best and worst of Sunderland, and it’ll be interesting to see how they react.

“I can see this one being a cagey affair, but I do see the home side settling down quicker and seeing this one through.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-0 Sunderland

James Ray

“Sunderland haven’t been all that convincing of late, losing three of their last four including their last two away games. That should play into the hands of Luton Town, who need to bounce back after their heavy loss to Watford.

“Despite the big defeat, the Hatters have again proven they’re not here just to take part. They continue to be underestimated, and that does work in their favour somewhat when clubs travel to Kenilworth Road.

“This could be a close one and either side could come away with all three points. However, Luton have proven a formidable foe at home and I think they should win this one amid Sunderland’s dip in form.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 2-1 Sunderland