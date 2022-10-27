‘The gulf in quality could show here’ – Burnley v Reading prediction: The72

Burnley welcome Reading to Turf Moor this weekend in another Championship fixture.

Vincent Kompany’s side sit top of the table following their second half turnaround against Sunderland last weekend, which was followed up by a midweek win against Norwich City. The Clarets look incredibly strong and having only lost one game so far, the rest of the Championship are lucky they aren’t further clear at the top.

Reading have surprised a few people early on. They sit 8th despite having won just one of their past five and as things stand they are well clear of the drop zone which many predicted they would spend the season close to.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Burnley are exactly where I expected them to be, and I can’t see them finishing anywhere other than the top-six this season. Kompany seems to have adapted well to life in England as a manager. The Clarets are in safe hands with the Belgian at the helm.

“Reading are capable of an upset, but the Royals remain inconsistent. Their recent win over Bristol City was needed and it will instill some confidence, but this weekend is a whole new challenge.

“I can see this one being quite comfortable for Burnley and unfortunately for Reading I can’t see them staying in the top half much longer.”

Score prediction: Burnley 3-0 Reading

James Ray

“As anticipated, Reading are starting to drop down the table and away from the play-off spots. It’s been a valiant effort from Ince and his side so far and they deserve plenty of credit, but they could see their troubles extended here too.

“Burnley have been brilliant under Kompany and the worrying thing is that they still have room to improve.

“They’re proving tough to beat and with the talent in their ranks, they’re a serious problem for everyone this season.

“The gulf in quality could show here too. I’m going for a routine home win.”

Score prediction: Burnley 2-0 Reading