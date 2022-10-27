Sheffield United man pictured in training after 3 month injury lay-off

Sheffield United defender Ciaran Clark has been pictured in training ahead of a potential injury return.

Sheffield United signed the 33-year-old on a season-long loan from Newcastle United in the summer, but the centre-back has only managed three appearances for the Blades since arriving.

Clark started both of the club’s first two league games, helping them to a clean sheet in the 2-0 victory over Millwall in their second outing. Since then he has been out nursing a hamstring injury and has missed the last 14 games.

Given Sheffield United’s recent downturn in form and ever-growing injury list, it is looking increasingly important to get Clark fit and available as quickly as possible to give themselves every chance of mounting a charge for a place in the top two.

There is good news for Blades supporters, with Clark now having been spotted in training in pictures posted on the club’s official Twitter account. It is unknown whether he will be in contention to feature against West Brom on Saturday afternoon at this stage.

A huge boost for Sheffield United…

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been unlucky with their injuries so far this season, with a number of players out in the same positions. They will need to have their best players fit if they are to achieve their goal at the end of the season and get promoted.

Clark’s Sheffield United career had only just got started before injury struck and he may need to play himself back into Heckingbottom’s thinking. Yet given his credentials and ability and the lack of options at present, it could equally be a case of him coming straight back into the first-team fold.

A left-footed defender is vital for the way the Blades want to play and so Clark’s return will be a huge boost at this stage. However, they won’t want to rush him back in case of aggravating the hamstring problem.