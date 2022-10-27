Scott Twine’s Burnley situation: What’s been said and when will he return to action?

Scott Twine was a marquee summer signing for Burnley. But where is he?

Twine showed a lot of promise with MK Dons last season – enough to earn himself the League One Player of the Year award and a £4million move to Vincent Kompany’s Burnley.

He made his debut off the bench in the opening game of the season v Huddersfield Town, but Twine hasn’t featured since owing to injury.

And despite not playing since then, Twine has been a huge taking point for Burnley, with the mystery surrounding his injury and eventual return date proving to be a source of frustration among some Clarets fans.

So what’s the latest on Twine?

As ever with this saga, it all seems very vague.

Kompany has never given us a solid return date, it’s just ‘soon’. Details surrounding Twine’s injury have been very scarce but Kompany’s cautious approach to his return suggests that Twine’s injury was a fairly significant one.

Kompany said of the 23-year-old earlier this month:

“We will roll with it and he will be there when he is there. I think, with the player and the professional he is, the moment he is back he will be back for a while. He is still making a step from League One to the Championship and he is a player who is with us for the long term.

“It is unfortunate what has happened now but we are not going to act desperately. We are going to try and help him and get him to the level he needs to be at before rolling him back out.”

Little has been said of Twine since and with the World Cup just around the corner, there’s a growing sense that Twine won’t be back until after the World Cup break.

Still, with Burnley in a good position ahead of the break, having Twine back in time for the second half of the season will be a huge boost to their promotion credentials.

Burnley return to action v Reading this weekend.