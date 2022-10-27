Ross Stewart’s Sunderland situation: What’s been said and when will he return to action?

Ross Stewart has been sidelined for the past several weeks now, in what’s proved to be a real blow to the Black Cats’ season so far.

Stewart, despite not featuring August, remains one of the most creative players in the Championship. He has eight goal contributions to his name so far (five goals and three assists), having started to life in the Championship well.

But the Scot picked up a thigh injury during the warm-up of the game v Middlesbrough at the start of September, and he’s been sidelined since.

So what’s the latest on Stewart’s situation?

Stewart was initially ruled out for up to eight weeks. A return before the World Cup may well be on the cards, but Sunderland Echo says that’s unlikely.

Last Friday, the club posted a picture on Twitter of Stewart using an anti-gravity treadmill:

And a few days before that, Mowbray had his say on Stewart and when he might be back in action, saying:

“Ross is coming along well, but I don’t think we need to make a decision about comeback plans until the boy feels that he’s ready to put his boots back on and get back out on the grass, and we’re not at that stage yet.

“We won’t be taking a chance on him, that’s the main thing. I always believe that after Christmas and the transfer window, those months from February through to May are the crucial part of the season. That’s when you really need to be firing and winning games.”

Stewart then looks set to be out until after the World Cup at least. But the upcoming break will give Mowbray and his injured players a good oppurtunity to get up to full speed ahead of the second half of the campaign, which like Mowbray says is the important part of the season.

Stewart’s return will be a huge boost for the Black Cats who’ve been a bit goal-shy in his absence.

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Luton Town this weekend.