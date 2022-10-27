‘Realistic and cautious’ – Carrick speaks out on his footballing philosophy ahead of first game as Middlesbrough boss

Michael Carrick has spoken to Teesside Live on what Middlesbrough fans can expect from his footballing philosophy.

Middlesbrough will have Carrick in the dugout this weekend for the first time, as they take a trip to Preston North End on Saturday. The Teessiders are in desperate need of results and wins to put distance between themselves and the bottom three.

With Carrick only having three games under his managerial belt, he is still a relative unknown. Therefore it is understandable there have been questions around what to expect, and what his footballing philosophy actually is.

Speaking to Teesside Live, he admitted that he doesn’t like to be drawn on philosophy necessarily, and didn’t want to promise something he couldn’t deliver. However, he suggested that putting in the hard yards, being ‘realistic and cautious’, and ultimately winning by any means necessary is a huge part of it.

“I have to say talking about philosophy winds me up a little bit,” he said.

“I could come and put a great presentation on about how I see football and how I want to play, but ultimately it’s what happens on the pitch. I could sit here and tell you all sorts of different things, but the reality is we’ve got to work hard. We want to play winning football and we want to make the team better as individuals and collectively.

“You might have certain things in your head that you believe in and you want to get to. But that’s not going to happen certainly on Saturday. We’ve got to be realistic and cautious not to overload the boys with too much information.”

In Jonathan Woodgate’s first press conference when he was in charge, he promised pressing, passing, attacking, goals, and a fluid style of play, and ultimately he could not deliver this on the pitch with the tools at his disposal. So, Carrick’s comments are far more grounded and fans won’t have unrealistic expectations this time around.

Although Carrick doesn’t have much experience in the dugout, but his experience as a player will stand him in good stead. He has won everything there is to win in club football and has worked under arguably the best manager of all time in Sir Alex Ferguson, and so his philosophy will undoubtedly be based on both his attributes as a player and who he has worked under, even if he refuses to be drawn on it too much in the interview.

It will certainly be interesting to see how Carrick’s Middlesbrough side line up on Saturday afternoon at Preston North End, and also how they approach the game. Only time will tell what sort of playing style and philosophy he implements.