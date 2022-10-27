Middlesbrough general knowledge quiz – 20 questions on Boro (27.10.22)

Middlesbrough are embarking on a new era after official naming Michael Carrick as the permanent successor of the sacked Chris Wilder.

Middlesbrough made the decision to part ways with Wilder after a dismal start to the season and after an extensive search for a new boss while Leo Percovich took charge on a caretaker basis, Carrick has been handed the job.

It’s his first permanent job in senior management and he’ll be determined to prove he’s got the expertise to enjoy a glowing career in the dugout after a thoroughly successful playing career.

Boro are in need of a new boss to instil some new ambition and hope after a difficult spell. It will be hoped Carrick can be the man to do that to bring a brighter future to the Riverside.

