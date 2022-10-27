Mick Beale provides update on QPR man’s immediate future amid Aston Villa development

QPR boss Mick Beale has said he’s confident Tim Iroegbunam will not be recalled by Aston Villa amid the appointment of a new boss at Villa Park.

QPR brought Beale in from Aston Villa in the summer, handing him his maiden senior management job after working as Steven Gerrard’s no.2 at both Rangers and with the Villains.

Promising midfielder Iroegbunam followed Beale to West London too, joining the R’s on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has made a good impression at Loftus Road. He’s started six times and come off the bench on three occasions to total nine appearances in QPR shirt, starting in four consecutive games.

Now though, amid Aston Villa’s decision to part ways with Gerrard and replace him with Unai Emery, Beale has been quizzed on what it could mean for Iroegbunam.

As quoted by West London Sport, Beale has reassured QPR fans by stating he believes the chance in management will have no impacts on Iroegbunam’s loan. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I don’t see why it would change anything.

“Aston Villa loan the player to QPR and the decision would have been made with Steven’s agreement but it would have been a club decision. I think they will be delighted with his progress. We had a visit from them last week as well as Man United to see Ethan and at the moment it’s so far so good.

“Tim is really enjoying it, we’re enjoying having him and we can all see he is player with a big future in front of him.”

Logic should prevail…

Although it’s understandable that a new manager might want to cast their eye over the players out on loan, there’s no reason for Iroegbunam to be recalled in order for Emery to do so.

The midfielder can remain with QPR and be scouted closely and spoken to by parent club Villa and the new boss. All the while, he’ll be picking up valuable experience in the Championship under the management of Beale, a coach they already know the capabilities of.

Keeping Iroegbunam at QPR is the best option for Aston Villa, so Beale and co will hopefully have nothing to worry about.