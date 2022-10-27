Latest QPR news: Beale on possibility of Aston Villa recalling loan man, Willock/Roberts injury latest + more

QPR go into their game away at Birmingham City tomorrow night in 2nd place of the Championship table.

QPR could go a point clear of Burnley at the top of the Championship table if they can beat Birmingham City tomorrow night.

John Eustace – Mark Warburton’s former no.2 at QPR – is now the man in charge at Birmingham City and he’s helped solidify the club after their struggles last season.

And QPR’s task at St Andrew’s could be made harder with the possibility of Mick Beale being without both Tyler Roberts and Chris Willock.

The pair are carrying calf and hamstring injuries respectively and ahead of the game, Beale has said that he won’t risk either player, and that he’ll make a decision today.

Beale has been in headlines over the past two weeks. He was wanted by Wolves but rejected an approach from the Premier League club – much to the delight of QPR fans.

But he’s opened up on the links recently, telling The Telegraph (via Football365):

“Ultimately I just didn’t want the upheaval to the club, to myself or to the people that I’ve asked to come here.

“The only reasons for leaving QPR right now would be selfish ones around ego, status or finance. And that’s not really me.

“It would be a kick in the nuts to the owners if after just three months I was off and leaving. I don’t think the project we’re building here is stable enough now to have taken that hit.”

And lastly, in another bit of news involving the QPR boss, Beale has had his say on Aston Villa loanee Tim Iroegbunam following Steven Gerrard’s sacking at Villa Park.

When asked if Gerrard’s sacking will impact on Iroegbunam’s QPR loan, Beale said:

“I don’t see why it would change anything.

“Aston Villa loan the player to QPR and the decision would have been made with Steven’s agreement but it would have been a club decision.

“I think they will be delighted with his progress. We had a visit from them last week as well as Man United to see Ethan and at the moment it’s so far so good.”

Elsewhere in the Championship, Michael Carrick has been named as Middlesbrough’s new boss, whilst West Brom have appointed Carlos Corberan.

QPR’s game v Birmingham City kicks off at 8pm tomorrow night and will be available to watch live on Sky Sports.