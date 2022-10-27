Latest Luton Town news: Hatters linked with Nottingham Forest outcast, free agent training with club + more

Luton Town face Sunderland at Kenilworth Road this weekend, where they’ll be looking to avenge last weekend’s 4-0 defeat v Watford.

Luton Town’s unbeaten run in the Championship was brought to a dramatic halt last weekend when rivals Watford thumped them 4-0.

It was a dire day out for the Hatters but manager Nathan Jones says that an illness bug within his camp was what caused Luton’s downfall.

He said after the game:

“Today we got decimated by an illness bug. We lost Henri Lansbury, we lost Luke Berry and Dan Potts. They were on the bench and even though they were named they didn’t come out.

“We were decimated by it, Sonny Bradley had it as well so it was right through the squad and today we looked lacklustre.”

Elsewhere, Luton Town have been linked with a couple of potential signings this week, with free agent defender Michael Hector reportedly training with the Hatters.

Luton Today have reported that Hector, 30, is currently training with Luton following his release by Fulham at the end of last season.

The Jamaican international has previously represented the likes of Reading, Hull City, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham at Championship level.

And it’s also been claimed that Luton are interested in Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor.

The 32-year-old is well down in the pecking order at the City Ground, having yet to make a single appearance this season – reports say that Luton, as well as Birmingham City and Millwall are keen on the attacker.

Elsewhere in the Championship, West Brom have appointed Carlos Corberan as their new boss and Middlesbrough have appointed Michael Carrick as theirs.

Luton Town v Sunderland kicks off at 3pm on Saturday and the Hatters will be playing in front of a sold-out home crowd.