‘It’s going to take a lot’ – Birmingham City v QPR prediction: The72

Birmingham City host QPR in the Championship on Friday.

Birmingham City welcome high-flyers QPR to St Andrew’s tomorrow night, in what should be an exciting game under the lights and under the Sky Sports cameras.

The R’s sit in 2nd place after a run of one defeat in eight, with six wins from those eight.

Blues meanwhile have dropped down to 15th after a run of two games without a win, but John Eustace’s side are certainly proving more formidable than they were last time round.

Ahead of the game, a handful of The72’s writers make their prediction…

Luke Phelps

“I’m really excited to watch this one. Birmingham City can put on a good performance when Sky come to town – their 3-2 win at West Brom springs to mind.

“But QPR are on fire right now. They’re playing some sublime football and it’s going to take a lot to stop them in their tracks.

“And I don’t think Blues will be able to bring their winning form to a halt. Although QPR can slip up on the road and although Eustace knows a lot of these players well from his time at the club, I think QPR will claim the three points in this one.

“The return of Chris Willock could make it a tad easier too.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 1-2 QPR

James Ray

“While QPR boast a decent record on the road, Birmingham City have struggled to pick up wins at St. Andrew’s.

“This Friday night clash is setting up to be a tasty one and John Eustace will be hoping his Blues side can exceed expectations again. It’s a tough task to overcome QPR at the moment with the wind firmly in their sails.

“Not only are they in strong form, but the recent decision of Mick Beale to snub a Premier League move and stay with the R’s seems to have only given them more momentum, and that could tell here.

“It’s a tricky one to call and I wouldn’t be surprised if either side emerges victorious, but I’m going for an entertaining draw.”

Score prediction: Birmingham City 2-2 QPR