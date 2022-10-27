Fotheringham provides injury update on key Huddersfield Town duo

Huddersfield Town boss Mark Fotheringham has provided updates on injured duo Tino Anjorin and Jonathan Hogg in an interview with Yorkshire Live.

Huddersfield Town have struggled for form this season and sit bottom of the table after 15 games played. There are a whole host of reasons as to why the Terriers find themselves in trouble at this stage of the season, and injuries are a huge part of that.

Defensive duo Matty Pearson and Will Boyle, midfielders Anjorin and Hogg, winger Pat Jones and striker Tyreece Simpson are all out on the treatment table at present and manager Fotheringham has had to put together a makeshift squad to deal with the growing injury list.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live ahead of their clash with Millwall at the John Smith’s Stadium this weekend, Fotheringham gave an update on two of the six, stating Anjorin and Hogg are longer term injuries and aren’t expected to return any time soon.

“You’re not likely to see them [imminently] and that’s unfortunate, but the medical staff are working hard with them, they’re monitoring it day by day,” he said.

“But I don’t see them being there in the near future. I think it’s a little bit more long term with regards to all the players that I’ve not had, all the players who would have been so-called starters at the start of the season.”

A blow for Huddersfield Town…

Hogg is the Terriers’ captain and so his absence is a huge miss. Anjorin could have deputised in his captain’s absence in the middle of the park but his injury is untimely to say the least. The fact the midfield pair are to be out for a longer period of time will be tough for Fotheringham and co.

The players who have come in may not have the quality to replace them or replicate their impact, and so it is certainly a big factor in why they find themselves where they are. They will want to get them back as soon as possible if they are to improve and put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.

Huddersfield Town won’t want to rush Anjorin or Hogg back into the first-team fold prematurely however, as to not aggravate the injuries further. They will hope they have enough to get them by in the meantime, or Fotheringham could look to the January transfer window for reinforcements.