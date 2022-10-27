Ex-Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael’s stance on potential Championship return revealed

Former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael is open to a Championship return, says journalist Darren Witcoop.

Ismael made his name in England with Barnsley. The Frenchman guided the Tykes to an unexpected play-off finish in 2021 but saw his side fall out in the semi-finals.

Ismael’s positive showing at Oakwell landed him the West Brom job soon after. He made a steady start to life at The Hawthorns but despite his side being in and around the top-six, fans were unhappy with the football on display, and Ismael was replaced with Steve Bruce.

Then Besiktas came calling for Ismael. It proved to be another tough showing and after just a few months at the helm, he was recently let go by the Turkish club – they currently sit in 5th place of the Super Lig table.

Now though, Witcoop says that Ismael would be open to a return to the Championship, with jobs opening up all the time.

Will any club take Ismael?

Ismael has certainly had a whirlwind couple of years. He worked wonders at Barnsley, nobody can deny that, but he was perhaps too hasty to jump ship – or maybe West Brom were too quick to bring him in after one good season in the Championship.

With Ismael though, there seems to be a recurring theme – he does well enough wherever he goes but his direct style of football doesn’t seem to be liked by many.

Still, there’s Championship and League One jobs opening up all the time and some might seem Ismael as the perfect fit, and he could yet find anther team like Barnsley and enjoy some good success.

It’ll definitely be interesting to see whether he does come back to the second tier and whether he could succeed again.