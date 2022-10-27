Derby County dealt injury blow with summer signing poised for two months out

Derby County centre-back James Chester is facing up to two months on the sidelines, Paul Warne has said.

Derby County added plenty of experience to their ranks in the summer, with Wales international Chester among the additions.

The 33-year-old endured an injury-hit start to life at Pride Park but has started the last six League One games in a row, helping keep three clean sheets in the process. However, he was withdrawn in the first-half of the Rams’ midweek draw with Exeter City.

Now, an update has emerged on Chester’s situation from manager Warne.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, the Derby County boss stated that former Manchester United youngster Chester could be out for as long as two months through the calf problem that saw him replaced by David McGoldrick early on.

“I’ve been told he could be out for up to two months,” Warne said.

That is a concern because we are running out of centre-backs quite obviously.”

Chester now joins fellow centre-back Curtis Davies, winger Tom Barkhuizen and versatile Irishman Jason Knight. All three of those players are set to be out for around a month too, so the injury issues are ramping up for Warne.

Warne’s centre-back options…

With Chester and Davies both set for spells out, Warne is without two of his most experienced centre-backs.

Thankfully, Derby County have a good amount of natural centre-backs or players that can fill in there on their books. Eiran Cashin, Richard Stearman and Jake Rooney all play there, while Craig Forsyth and Haydon Roberts can operate in a back three too.

The injuries could favour a switch to a back four, but the problem is there that Kwaku Oduroh is the only natural right-back. Jason Knight has filled in but with him injured, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing would be the closest thing to a right-back and he’s already in a somewhat unorthodox role at right wing-back.

Warne will be hoping to get his sidelined players back as soon as possible and then in January, he can shuffle the ranks and bring in another right-back to give him some more defensive flexibility.