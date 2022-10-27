Daryl Dike’s West Brom situation: What’s been said and when will he return to action?

West Brom’s marquee January signing from earlier this year has played just a handful of minutes so far, owing to some poor luck with injury.

Dike picked up his first injury after just a few games midway through last season, before picking up his latest thigh injury after the opening game of this current Championship campaign.

The 22-year-old has suffered some terrible luck on the injury front since arriving in the Midlands but when he returns, he’ll give his struggling side a huge boost.

So what’s the latest on Dike’s situation?

Around a month ago, Steve Bruce revealed that Dike was back out on the grass, but that he wasn’t participating in full training.

Since then, the club’s previous interim boss Richard Beale revealed that Dike was still working his way to resuming full training, but that the USA international was closing in on his return.

Beale told BirminghamLive:

“All I know is he’s still injured and a couple of weeks away. He’s working really, really hard to get fit, he’s a great guy and has been missed by the previous regime I know.

“He’s a good player and I know a fit Daryl Dike brings a lot to the squad. He’s a couple of weeks away from training, once he starts back it’ll be really, really positive.”

Whether or not Dike will feature in his nation’s World Cup squad remains to be seen, if not unlikely – it seems like a long-shot that he’ll be called up given his current fitness situation and lack of game time in 2022.

And West Brom might be reluctant for Dike to be called up if he’s not at 100% fitness, as they’ll see the World Cup break as the ideal time to get Dike fully up to speed.

West Brom have a new manager at the helm in Carlos Corberan. The young, up-and-coming former Huddersfield Town boss could be a great coach for Dike and the pair could yet bring the best out of each other when Dike eventually does return.

It’ll be exciting to see how Dike fares under the new management, and whether or not he can replicate his previous scoring form with Barnsley at Championship level.