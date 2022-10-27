Darren Moore provides reassuring update regarding injury to Sheffield Wednesday favourite

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed centre-back Mark McGuinness should be fine for this weekend’s clash with Burton Albion after going down late against Bristol Rovers.

Sheffield Wednesday were unable to secure all three points on Wednesday night, being held to a 1-1 draw by Bristol Rovers.

Michael Smith broke the deadlock earlier on after meeting George Byers’ dinked ball in. However, the Owls were pegged back on the hour mark courtesy of a tidy finish by the Gas’ Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn.

The result leaves Wednesday in 3rd heading into this weekend’s clash with Burton Albion, and despite some concerns, loaned in centre-back Mark McGuinness should be fine for the Brewers’ visit.

The Cardiff City loanee went down in the latter stages of the tie but saw out the rest of the game.

Now, as quoted by The Star, Moore has reassured fans by stating that it was just cramp, meaning he should be available at the weekend. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“We think Mark will be fine, we think it was just cramp, but we’ve also got a couple of others that can step in there.”

Avoiding a defensive crisis…

Sheffield Wednesday had to endure a shortage of defensive options last season and Moore and co will be determined to avoid a similar crisis in their bid to return to the Championship this season.

Ben Heneghan has been sidelined and Michael Ihiekwe is not suspended for the clash with Burton Albion, so losing McGuinness would have been a big blow. Thankfully, it seems as though should be ok.

Dominic Iorfa was on the bench on Wednesday night while Jaden Brown operated on the left-hand side of the back three. There are a decent amount of back up options to cover in the absence of starters, but Moore will be wary of how suspensions and injuries can rack up and leave you with limited numbers.