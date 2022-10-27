Crystal Palace and West Ham dealt blow in pursuit of Championship talent

Middlesbrough have ‘no intention’ of selling Isaiah Jones amid interest from Crystal Palace and West Ham, reports claim.

Jones, 23, enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Championship last time round, featuring 42 times in the league and grabbing himself eight assists from the right wing-back position.

And he’s enjoyed a steady start to this campaign too with two goals and three assists to his name so far.

Recently though, Crystal Palace were linked with the Englishman who had interest from West Ham last summer as well.

But emerging reports claim that Middlesbrough have no intention of selling Jones at any time this season, and that it’ll come as a blow to Palace and West Han, suggesting that the Hammers have retained an interest in Jones.

It comes as no surprise given Boro’s struggles. They sit in 21st place of the Championship table and go into a new era under Michael Carrick this weekend, whose first game in charge will be away at Preston North End.

The season ahead for Jones…

Jones certainly looks to have a bright future in the game. He showcased a lot of talents last season and Carrick will surely see the youngster as a key part of his plans going forward.

With Middlesbrough set to go through another transitional phase though, Jones may well be weighing up his future beyond this season and he’ll obviously be keen to put in some good performances between now and next summer, and maybe put himself in the shop window.

A move to either Palace of West Ham would be an attractive one, but Jones will have to earn it with his performances on the pitch.

Boro v Preston kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.