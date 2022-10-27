‘Corberan will make a winning start’ – West Brom v Sheffield United prediction: The72

West Brom host Sheffield United in the Championship at lunchtime on Saturday.

West Brom come into this weekend’s clash with Sheffield United after finally naming their permanent Steve Bruce successor.

Carlos Corberan has taken charge at The Hawthorns and he’ll be hoping to have an immediate impact on proceedings. The Baggies sit way down in 23rd after a truly dismal season to date and the sooner he can turn things around, the better.

They face a Sheffield United side currently sat in 5th place. However, Paul Heckingbottom’s side are on a poor run of their own and have slipped away from the automatic promotion spots after a run of six league games without a win.

The Blades have lost their last two away games and although a trip to West Brom presents a good opportunity to return to winning ways, they’ll know they need to improve vastly if they’re to get back on track.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“The new manager bounce is one of the ultimate football cliches, but there’s no doubting that there is weight behind it.

“It remains to be seen just how much of an impact Carlos Corberan can have in the coming days, but West Brom have a good chance to make a winning start to the Spaniard’s tenure. If they can get the fans behind them and play with a bit more urgency, they could rattle a Sheffield United side that has been poor of late.

“The Blades will be hoping they can carry a bit of momentum into this one though after their comeback draw against Norwich City last time out, and Heckingbottom will be more than aware that this is a vital game for both sides.

“On their day, Sheffield United can beat anyone in this league. But, I think Corberan will make a winning start to his tenure.”

Score prediction: West Brom 2-1 Sheffield United

Luke Phelps

“This is an exciting one and I’m intrigued to see how West Brom will line up in their first outing under Corberan, and how Sheffield United will perform in this current dip in form.

“I’m not expecting Corberan to have an immediate impact on this side but I think the players will definitely go into this one with a new lease of life, and a newfound energy.

“Corberan might not line up too different to Bruce, but he’ll have ideas for when things aren’t going West Brom’s way. Sheffield United meanwhile are lacking confidence and after their downfall v Norwich, they might go into this one with a bit of caution.

“A tough one to predict, but I’m going to go for a score draw.”

Score prediction: West Brom 1-1 Sheffield United