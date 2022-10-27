Bristol Rovers boss hails ‘quality’ Middlesbrough loanee and comments on potential recall

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton has heaped praise on Middlesbrough loanee Josh Coburn in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, after the player’s equalising goal in the 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Bristol Rovers continued their unbeaten run to eight games in all competitions on Wednesday night, coming from behind the draw with the Owls at Hillsborough. Michael Smith’s opener was cancelled out by striker Josh Coburn’s delicate chipped effort midway through the second-half.

The Middlesbrough loanee signed in the summer but has had to bide his time after picking up an injury before joining the League One side. So far he has three goals in five games for the Pirates and will look to continue his fine form between now and the end of the campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, manager Barton spoke highly of the 19-year-old and commented on the possibility of a Middlesbrough recall.

“I better be quiet with what I’m saying because Michael Carrick has gone in there and the last thing we want is for Middlesbrough to recall him,” he said.

“He had a period out and we had to wait and be patient with him but he’s rewarded our patience and he’s really added to our team.

“I thought that when Lofty went off, I thought we were going to win that game. Losing Ryan was a big blow for us but the lads not only absorbed conceding that goal but then the finish was a moment of real quality from Josh and I think he’s got an enormous future.”

High praise from Barton…

Coburn has shown his worth with an impressive goals per minute ratio at Middlesbrough in the Championship and so it is no surprise he is taking like a duck to water in the division below. Bristol Rovers are the beneficiaries and the player looks like he will be a huge asset for Barton’s side this season.

The manager’s comments are high praise indeed. To single out his finishing ability, his quality and his ‘enormous future’ will be a a massive boost to the player’s confidence and will stand him in good stead going into their next game.

Middlesbrough will be monitoring the progress of their striker out on loan, especially given everyone is likely to be handed a clean slate under the new boss Michael Carrick. Barton’s comments show he wants to keep the player, but it remains to be seen whether the recall becomes a possibility or not.