Blackpool’s 7-figure asking price for Watford and West Brom target Jerry Yates revealed

Blackpool value striker Jerry Yates at £4million, claims Football Insider.

Yates, 25, has been linked with a move away from Blackpool this month, with Rangers, Bournemouth, Brentford, Watford and West Brom all linked with the Englishman.

He’s netted six goals in his last four outings for the Seasiders, taking his tally to eight in 16 Championship appearances so far in the 2022/23 campaign.

And now, Football Insider claim that Blackpool are braced for January bids for the striker, and that they currently value him somewhere in the region £4million.

Yates made his name with Blackpool in League One during the 2020/21 season in which he netted 21 times, firing his side to promotion.

He scored eight in the Championship last season and he’s already matched that figure this time round, with his recent form seemingly putting him in the shop window ahead of the January transfer market.

Struggling Blackpool will surely be desperate to keep hold of the striker who is under contract until 2024.

Yates on the move?

Blackpool’s asking price seems pretty fair. But with so many teams apparently interested in him, the Seasiders might be hoping to see that figure increase.

And the likes of Watford and West Brom seem unlikely to spend that much on a Championship player in January – West Brom are pretty stringent as it is and Watford would likely need to sell one of Ismaila Sarr or Joao Pedro to have any kind of spending money.

A move to the Premier League or to Rangers could be more realistic for Yates, and it would be a great opportunity for the striker who is definitely in some good form at the moment.

His side are next in action against Coventry City this weekend and if Yates can keep up his scoring form until the World Cup break, then he’ll definitely be on a few clubs’ radars ahead of January.