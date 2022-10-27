Blackburn Rovers’ Dack dilemma: Tomasson faces tough decisions, and not everyone can be pleased

On the whole, Blackburn Rovers’ start to life under Jon Dahl Tomasson has been a positive one.

Blackburn Rovers at the time of writing find themselves sat in 3rd place of the Championship table, tied on points with 2nd place QPR.

It’s a situation few would have predicted, especially considering that Rovers lost seven out of 17 games so far. But a run of three consecutive wins has seen Rovers shoot up the table while the likes of Norwich City, Sheffield United and Reading have faltered.

There’s ambition in the air at Ewood Park as they look to build on the strong foundations laid by ex-boss Tony Mowbray.

However, there have been rumblings of discontent surrounding popular playmaker Bradley Dack. Football Insider claim that there has been a bust-up between him and manager Tomasson, who has suggested he needs to see more in training from the attacking midfielder.

All the while, ex-boss Mowbray revealed that Dack told him during a chat after Rovers’ victory over Sunderland that he’s showing some of the best physical data of his career, including before his two cruelly suffered ACL injuries.

It makes for a difficult situation for both manager and the player, and it’s one that needs to be nipped in the bud.

Hopefully, things have settled somewhat after the reported argument, but there are different ways this can pan out. It will be down to Tomasson to navigate the situation well, and it could go in multiple directions and leave the club with a tough decision to make.

In an ideal world, Dack can force his way back into the Blackburn Rovers side, rediscover the previous form that made him one of the Championship’s best before and lead Tomasson’s team to a historic campaign.

That seems optimistic though.

Although some might not want to accept it, the attacking midfielder doesn’t fit into the side as well as he did previously. Under Mowbray, Dack was arguably at the centre of it all – chances were created and finished by him. In that no.10 role, he was pivotal, and Rovers struggled without him.

However, under Tomasson, things are different. The Dane wants his attacking midfielder to press and track back – hence why the likes of Sammie Szmodics and Adam Wharton have been preferred as of late.

Dack has shown before he can put in the hard yards, that can’t be disputed, and he’s supposedly putting up some great physical data on the training ground. It’s a different thing doing that for 90 minutes on matchday though, so you can understand why Tomasson has favoured other options.

What makes this is a tricky dilemma though is that he hasn’t really been given a chance to show he can play that role in the Championship of late. He’s only made three starts in the league, and the last of those came in early September.

This is where it could be a point of contention between Tomasson, fans and Dack himself.

The hard work put in to get back to this position after two ACL injuries combined with the success of his previous years are surely deserving of another opportunity to prove he can star for Blackburn Rovers. And if he takes the chance and gets back to his peak, Rovers might end up with one of the league’s best on their hands again.

Tomasson’s priority is the team and their performance though, and amid their current form, he may not see sentiment as a fit reason to make a change and bring Dack in. All he’s done for the club can’t and won’t be forgotten by any means, but it’s a results business and the boss will do all he can to ensure Rovers stay on song.

If that means leaving Dack out in the long run, then it’s a tough but necessary decision.

But if results start to falter, and the changes aren’t made and Dack still isn’t given a chance, that’s where unrest might creep in.

As stressed throughout, it’s a tough situation and one Blackburn Rovers would much rather go without. It just remains to be seen how it pans out over the next few months, with the January window sure to fire up debate over Dack’s future too.