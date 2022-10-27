3 transfer alternatives Middlesbrough should consider instead of League One star Tom Bayliss

Middlesbrough are among the Championship sides to have been linked with a move for Shrewsbury Town star Tom Bayliss this week.

Middlesbrough were mentioned alongside Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Reading in Football League World‘s report.

It makes for an interesting link given his previous struggles in the Championship with Preston North End, but Bayliss has always looked like a player who could impress in the second-tier, and his stint with Shrewsbury Town is proving his talent.

However, it could be wise for Boro to consider some alternative options too. With that in mind, we highlight three that could be of interest to Michael Carrick…

Charlie Savage – Manchester United

With Carrick’s appointment, Middlesbrough can strike up a relationship with Manchester United by offering some of the Red Devils’ top youngsters a shot at regular senior football at the Riverside.

Savage could be an ideal loan addition for the second half of the season. He’s impressed at youth level before and he’s shown a level of maturity and leadership in donning the armband at times this season.

A loan to Carrick’s Boro could be the perfect next step for his development while Middlesbrough reap the rewards too.

Josh Onomah – Fulham

Onomah has bags of experience in the Championship and has proven himself as an effective central midfielder in the division. However, game time hasn’t come regularly in the Premier League with Fulham, so a winter move could be beneficial.

He can push forward to play as a no.10 or drop deeper into a defensive midfield role to pick up the ball and start from deep, giving Carrick options on where to deploy him.

With his deal up in the summer too, it might not be the most expensive deal.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Birmingham City Hartlepool United Peterborough United

Tijani Reijnders – AZ Alkmaar

On the contrast, a swoop for AZ Alkmaar’s Tijani Reijnders may not come cheap, but it could pay off in the long run.

The 24-year-old has nailed down a starting spot in the Eredivisie this season, managing four goals and five assists. He’s playing at a high level already and has been getting European action in the Europa Conference League, so a move could be ambitious.

However, he’s showing the promise that he could go on to play at a higher level in the future. Boro could pick up a talented player by moving quick in January and reap the rewards in the long-term.