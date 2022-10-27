3 transfer alternatives Cardiff City should consider instead of Scottish Premiership star Keanu Baccus

Cardiff City are said to be among the sides keeping tabs on St. Mirren’s new star Keanu Baccus ahead of the January transfer window.

Cardiff City were credited with an interest in the Australian star earlier this month. Huddersfield Town are also rumoured to be keen on Baccus, who has made a great impression since arriving in Scotland back in the summer.

However, it could be wise for the Bluebirds to consider some alternative options too.

Here are three other central midfielders Cardiff City should weigh up instead of Baccus…

Jeando Fuchs – Peterborough United

Fuchs made for an eye-catching addition for Peterborough United when they were still in the Championship in January, and the Cameroonian midfielder has continued to impress since their drop down to League One.

He’s looked a cut above the rest when at the top of his game and his energetic, well-rounded play style could make him a strong addition to the Bluebirds’ midfield this summer.

Ethan Erhahon – St. Mirren

In watching Baccus, Scottish starlet Erhahon should be a player that Cardiff City are already aware of.

The 21-year-old has partnered Baccus in the middle of the park with St. Mirren this season and his athleticism combined with eye-catching passing range has him poised for a bright future. Erhahon is surely capable of taking himself to a higher level and Cardiff City should certainly have him on their radar if they want a central midfielder.

1 of 25 Whose stadium is this? Sheffield Wednesday Birmingham City Hartlepool United Peterborough United

Lewis Hall – Chelsea

Hall, like Erhahon, is a promising and versatile talent. He’s only 18 but he’s already played plenty of football for Chelsea’s U18s and U23s so could benefit from a stint on loan away from Stamford Bridge.

The Slough-born prodigy can play in the middle as a central or attacking midfielder as well as out on the left-hand side. Hall has even played in a defensive midfield role or as a centre-back before, showing just how well-rounded his skillset is.

It may be a little early for a Championship loan, so it could be a gamble, but he’s certainly deserving of a step up in opposition.