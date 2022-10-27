3 Lyle Taylor alternatives that Birmingham City and Millwall should consider as fresh transfer report emerges

Birmingham City and Millwall have both been linked with Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor this week.

Last summer, Birmingham City and Millwall were both linked with Taylor, 32, who remains out-of-favour at Nottingham Forest.

And reports this week have linked with the pair with Taylor once again as we near the January transfer window.

The Montserrat international hasn’t featured once this season and is said to be looking to move on in January.

But here we look at three Taylor alternatives that Birmingham City and Millwall should consider…

Sam Surridge

Taylor’s Nottingham Forest teammate Sam Surridge is in a similar position to Taylor – not playing a lot of football, but proven at Championship level.

Surridge netted seven goals in 20 Championship appearances for Forest during the second half of last season but he’s featured just six times in the Premier League this time round.

If Taylor leaves in January then Surridge might be kept around, but the more youthful and agile Surridge could be a better option for many teams.

Kieffer Moore

The Welshman helped fire Bournemouth to promotion from the Championship last season, and despite Kieffer Moore having featured 12 times in the Premier league this season, he’s very much a bit part player.

The bulk of his appearances are as a late substitute. Whilst Moore will no doubt be enjoying the Premier League, he’ll surely be wanting more game time and if the Cherries bring in a new attacker in January, a loan exit for Moore could be a good idea.

He’s a proven, prolific goal-scorer at Championship level and he’d be a great, albeit ambitious loan signing for either Birmingham City or Millwall.

Cameron Archer

Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer was tipped to go out on loan last summer. But he remains at the club where he’s featured just a handful of times this season.

He’s yet to start in the Premier League this season and as with last time round, Villa could look to send him out on loan to a Championship side in January.

He’s a different type of attacker to Taylor, but Archer is someone who can score goals in the second tier and he’d be a great loan capture for a lot of teams.

Whether Villa would consider lending him to nearby rivals Birmingham City remains to be seen, but Archer could certainly attract a lot of interest in the New Year.