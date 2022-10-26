Will Russell Martin go to Norwich City? Swansea City contract, compensation fee and more discussed

Norwich City fell to another loss in the Championship last night, with Dean Smith continuing to come under pressure.

Norwich City lost 1-0 away at Burnley in the Champiohip last night, thanks to a penalty from Jay Rodriguez in the second half.

The Canaries are now winless in six, having dropped down into 7th place of the table in the process.

Fans are starting to lose faith in Smith and one name who’s already been linked with a move to Carrow Road is Swansea City manager, and former Norwich City favourite Russell Martin.

What is Martin’s current Swansea City contract?

Reports have revealed that Martin is currently under contract until 2024, having taken on the job in the summer of 2021.

Would there be a compensation fee to pay?

Yes. Martin was being linked with the West Brom job earlier this month and at the time, a report from Swansea Independent revealed that the Baggies would have had to pay ‘compensation in the millions’ to hire Martin.

What is Martin’s stance on a potential departure?

Since arriving at Swansea City, Martin has been linked with a number of different jobs – he was even linked with the Norwich City job before Smith took charge.

And at the time, Martin said that there was never any chance that he’d have taken the job.

He often refers to the long-term project at Swansea City and how he left MK Dons in the past, and then someone else came in and reaped the rewards of his effort.

Martin has often spoken about his family being settled in Swansea as well.

With Swansea City doing well this season, it seems unlikely that he’d decide to leave now, even if it was for a club in Norwich whom he has a strong connection with.

What’s more is that this current Norwich City team looks to be in need of a bit of a rebuild after some years of mismanagement and poor spending, whereas the Swans are starting to benefit from all of Martin’s planning and hard work.