Updated: The ins and outs we could see happen at Watford in the January transfer window

Watford have endured some mixed form since Slaven Bilic took charge, but last weekend’s 4-0 win over Luton Town has put fans in a good mood.

Watford now find themselves in 10th place of the table. Bilic has overseen six games so far, with three wins and three defeats from those six.

The season ahead looks unpredictable for Watford whose results have been likewise. But the January transfer window could yet dictate how well they finish this season.

Here we look at the potential ins and outs we could see happen at Watford in January…

Jerry Yates in?

Watford have recently been linked with a move for Blackpool striker Yates.

The 25-year-old has netted eight times in 16 Championship outings so far this season and it was recently revealed that a number of teams had scouts at the game between Blackpool and Preston last week, in which Yates scored twice.

Watford were among the teams mentioned, and Bilic could well do with a prolific striker in January with the likes of Joao Pedro not really firing this season.

Ismaila Sarr out?

Sarr came close to leave Watford for Aston Villa last summer, but for the move falling through at the final hurdle.

Since, the Senegalese international has been in fairly decent form with five goals and four assists to his name in 12 Championship outings so far this season.

With his contract out in 2024 and with Watford looking unlikely to be genuine promotion contenders this season, the club has few transfer windows left to cash in and so a January move could well be on the cards.

Matheus Martins in?

Reports coming out of South America (via Sport Witness) have recently linked Fluminense’s Matheus Martins with a potential move to Watford.

The 19-year-old is also being linked with a move to Udinese and it’s said that Watford could take the 19-year-old on loan, but it seems like a rumour in its very early stages.

Watford previously signed Pedro from Fluminense.

1 of 25 Which club is this the manager of? Burnley Bolton Wanderers Blackburn Rovers Wigan Athletic

Joao Pedro out?

Pedro is another name who was attracting a lot of transfer interest over the summer, with Newcastle United having made an effort to sign the Brazilian striker.

But Pedro remains at Watford where he’s endured a pretty difficult season – the 21-year-old has scored three in his 12 league outings so far this season, having scored his first goal under Bilic in the last outing v Luton.

With Pedro’s form not being all that impressive, he may well have missed the chance to secure a big money Premier League move, but it can never be ruled out.