Updated: The ins and outs we could see happen at Sunderland in the January transfer window

Sunderland have been slipping up in recent weeks, with the World Cup break set to come at a good time for the Black Cats.

Tony Mowbray’s men have lost their last two Championship fixtures. They’ve fallen down into 14th place of the table after hitting a pretty poor run of form, but injuries continue to scupper Sunderland’s chances.

After the World Cup though, Mowbray looks set to welcome back a number of key players and so his side’s form should pick up.

With the January transfer window following shortly after as well, the second half of the season could be fruitful for the Black Cats.

Here we look at the potential ins and outs that could happen at Sunderland in January…

Morgan Sanson in?

Last week, both Sunderland and Swansea City were linked with a move for Aston Villa midfielder Sanson.

The Frenchman is yet to feature this season after his move from Marseille midway through the 2020/21 campaign, and he could yet be sent out on loan in January.

Sunderland are pretty well-stocked in the midfield department. But an extra face always helps and so this could be one to look out for in the New Year – if he’s available though, he’ll have a lot of interest.

Dennis Cirkin out?

Cirkin has come into transfer headlines in recent weeks with both Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford being linked with the young full-back.

He’s become a key player for the Black Cats and losing him would certainly be a blow for Mowbray.

But Cirkin – who is under contract until 2024 – recently played down his rumours, with all his focus on Sunderland’s season ahead.

Jack Diamond recalled?

Diamond left Sunderland to join Lincoln City on loan earlier in the season. He’s since scored four goals in eight League One outings for the Imps and reports have suggested that Sunderland could recall Diamond in the coming weeks.

And this one could depend on injuries – whether or not Sunderland pick up any fresh injuries and whether their currently injured players can make a swift return.

But Diamond is certainly flourishing at Lincoln and giving Mowbray something to think about.

Players loaned out?

Sunderland have a lot of promising youngsters, but some of them remain at the club and remain short on game-time.

Come January, Mowbray might see fit to send a few of his young prospects out on loan in order to get some game time under their belt – names like Zac Johnson, Caden Kelly and Harrison Sohna spring to mind.

But there’s also some more experienced names in the team who could benefit from a loan spell – Jay Matete perhaps, or maybe even Leon Dajaku.