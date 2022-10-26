Updated: The ins and outs we could see happen at Middlesbrough in the January transfer window

Middlesbrough have a new manager in place in Michael Carrick, but few know what to expect from the former Manchester United man.

It’s certainly a gamble to bring in Carrick. An unknown quantity with very little prior experience, trying to drag this Middlesbrough side up and away from the Championship relegation places.

But Boro have a good squad and so there’s hope that Carrick can at least secure a comfortable finish in his first half-season in charge.

And January could be a good time to achieve that – here we look at the potential ins and outs that could go down at the Riverside in January…

Isaiah Jones out?

Jones was recently linked with a move to Crystal Palace. The youngster impressed last season and he’s been in decent form this time round, albeit not as creative as he was last time round.

He’s netted twice and grabbed himself three assists in 15 Championship outings so far and Carrick will have a task on his hands in trying to get the best out of Jones once again.

With Palace lurking, Jones could well be someone who comes into transfer headlines again in January, especially if he can impress over the next few weeks.

Failed summer signings?

There were a few names who Boro missed out on in the summer transfer window who could be available again in January.

Names like Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge and Fulham midfielder Josh Onomah were both linked with Middlesbrough, but both saw their moves fall through – both are still out-of-favour at their current clubs.

Someone like Onomah in particular – a central player with good physical traits – could be a good signing for Middlesbrough in January.

Manchester United youngsters in?

With Carrick at the helm, we could yet see him turn towards his former club for some talented youngsters in the coming years.

It’s becoming more common for this kind of thing to happen – for example when Wayne Rooney was Derby County manager – and with Manchester United having so many young players looking for game time, Boro could yet cash-in on Carrick’s connections in January.