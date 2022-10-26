‘Short in that department’ – Appleton says what Blackpool need in the January transfer window

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has told Lancs Live that he will target experienced players in the January transfer window.

Blackpool have had a relatively steady start to their Championship season, sitting in 18th with five wins, three draws and seven defeats after 16 games. Despite their lowly league position they do sit just seven points off a place in the division’s top six.

This will ultimately be their goal come the end of the campaign, but they will need reinforcements in January if they are to achieve this feat.

Seasiders boss Appleton is already looking towards the winter window as a way of improving his squad, and he has identified a particular attribute that he will be targeting; experience.

“I think we’re still a little bit short in that department in terms of experience and those type of players,” he said.

“That’s something we’ll obviously look at for January.”

Blackpool had a strong summer window, bringing in a whole host of youngsters both on permanent deals and on loan. Both Liam Bridcutt and Grant Ward add experience to their ranks, but Appleton is understandably looking for more.

Finding the perfect balance…

Experience stands sides in good stead in the Championship and definitely helps when it comes to getting out of the division. Finding the balance between youthful exuberance and experience isn’t an easy one, but Appleton is right to strive for this.

The Blackpool boss has previously spoken out about the lack of funds available and so they will need to do some shrewd business to add experience and strengthen their first eleven. Appleton could look at players from the division above who are out of favour, or available for loan, or even free agents.

They do have enough to get by in the meantime, and given they are just seven points off the play-offs, all could change between now and the January window. However, signing players who can provide impetus both on and off the pitch will always benefit any side.