Sheffield Wednesday general knowledge quiz – 20 questions on the Owls (26.10.22)

Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in 3rd place of the League One table after their opening 15 games of the season.

Darren Moore’s side find themselves in the play-off picture once again.

After last season’s disappointment though, Owls fans will be praying that their side can secure an automatic route back to the Championship, as to avoid the uncertainty of the play-offs.

And ahead of a home game v Bristol Rovers tonight, why not try your hand at our latest Sheffield Wednesday general knowledge quiz, and see if you can score 100%!