Millwall general knowledge quiz – 20 questions on the Lions (26.10.22)

Millwall have recovered well after a pretty underwhelming start to the season, moving up the Championship table and into the play-off spots.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett drew some criticism from supporters in the early stages of the season, with some questioning if he was the man to take the Lions to the next level after a busy summer.

A run of four consecutive wins has the South London outfit back on track though.

Rowett’s side sit in 6th place in the Championship, with summer signing Zian Flemming starting to hit the kind of form that made him a standout in The Netherlands with Fortuna Sittard.

