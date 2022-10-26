Michael Appleton open to L1 or L2 loan move for Blackpool starlet amid impressive displays

Blackpool boss Michael Appleton has said loaned out starlet Rob Apter ‘probably’ deserves the chance at a League One or League Two loan amid his impressive displays for Scunthorpe United.

Blackpool sent Liverpool-born starlet Apter on loan to local non-league side Bamber Bridge last season.

He was only with the club for the first half of the campaign but Apter made a strong impression, earning him a shot in the National League North with Chester. He then made another step up this summer, joining National League side Scunthorpe United.

The Scotland U19 international has thrived at Glanford Park too, despite their woes, and it has Blackpool fans excited for his future.

Now, speaking on what the short-term could hold, Appleton has admitted Apter ‘probably’ deserves the chance to step up to the Football League if the opportunity presents itself. While speaking with Lancs Live, here’s what the Tangerines boss had to say:

“There was originally (interest from clubs in higher divisions) to be honest with you and you’ve got to get that balance right of allowing your players to go to another club on loan but you want them to play and they’ve got no god given right to play.

“I know that as a fellow manager that the reality is you bring players out on loan because you want them to play but if they’re not performing or someone’s performing better then ultimately they don’t play.

“I think we’ve got the balance just right with Rob in terms of going to a good football club in the National League, competing at a decent level and he’s proved that he’s more than capable or exceeded the fact that he’s more than capable of playing at that level.

“He probably does deserve the opportunity, if it comes along, to play in League Two or League One.”

One to watch at Bloomfield Road…

19-year-old Apter has already made waves out on loan, proving that he’s already of the ability to play at a senior level while many are still learning their trade in youth football.

International recognition from Scotland all while he still only has two senior Blackpool appearances to his name speaks volumes too. Apter’s ability to impress either out wide or in attacking midfield stands him in good stead for a future with the Tangerines.

The step up to the Football League seems a matter of when not if, so it will be interesting to see just when Appleton and co decide to give him a shot above non-league level.