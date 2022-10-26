Latest Millwall news: Lions linked with Nottingham Forest man, loanee could be recalled + more

Millwall are starting to find their rhythm in the Championship, after a shaky start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Millwall have won their last four games in the Championship to move up into 6th place of the table. Gary Rowett was a man under pressure last month but now, he has his side looking like promotion contenders.

And the upcoming January transfer window could be a key time for the Lions in their quest for promotion, with the rumours starting to come out already.

Today, it’s been claimed that Millwall are one of a number of teams looking at Nottingham Forest man Lyle Taylor.

The 32-year-old was linked with a move to The Den last summer and with his game time still limited at the City Ground, reports are once again linking Taylor with Millwall – Birmingham City and Luton Town are also said to be keen.

But one name who could be one his way out of Millwall is Charlie Cresswell.

The man on loan from Leeds United was left out of the four games prior to last weekend’s win over West Brom, and now Phil Hay of The Athletic has said (via LeedsLive) that the Yorkshire club are likely to recall Cresswell if his minutes on the pitch don’t increase.

Lastly, Rowett has said that his injured player don’t look likely to return anytime soon – Ryan Leonard, Murray Wallace and Shaun Hutchinson could remain on the sidelines until after the World Cup.

Elsewhere in the Championship, West Brom have appointed Carlos Corberan as their new manager, whilst Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and a number of other sides are said to be interested in Shrewsbury Town midfielder Tom Bayliss.